Global shares post best week since mid-2013 after earnings boost
United Nations General Assembly
Business
Brexit
October 24, 2014 / 12:48 AM / 3 years ago

Global shares post best week since mid-2013 after earnings boost

Sam Forgione

3 Min Read

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose on Friday after strong corporate results from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and reduced concerns over the possible spread of Ebola boosted U.S. shares and kept safe-haven U.S. Treasuries prices stable.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index rose 3.1 percent for the week, marking its biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2013, while the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 was up 5.5 percent from its low on Oct. 15 and notched its best weekly gain in almost two years. Solid U.S. corporate results bolstered shares over the week.

News late on Thursday of the first person to test positive for Ebola in New York City weighed on European shares, and while the scare initially held back buying in the United States, U.S. investors later shook off those concerns.

“Ebola is something you want to keep an eye on, but the probability of widespread infection is pretty small, and I think that’s what the market believes,” said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

“Stocks were oversold. Investors were over-worried about global growth, they were over-worried about Ebola,” he added on reasons for the stock market rally over the week.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) staff members work at the bourse at TSE in Tokyo October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Corporate earnings were mixed. Microsoft and Procter & Gamble rose following their quarterly results, offsetting a plunge in Amazon after the online retailer reported an earnings miss. Microsoft (MSFT.O) shares closed up 2.5 percent at $46.13, while Amazon (AMZN.O) shares closed down 8.3 percent at $287.06.

The euro rose against the dollar on the view that a weekend update on the euro zone banking sector’s financial health would not reveal too many problems at the region’s top banks. As of the end of 2013, 25 banks failed the European stress tests, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was last up 0.45 percent, to 409.23. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares closed down 0.34 percent at 1,312.74.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 0.76 percent at 16,805.41, while the S&P 500 .SPX closed up 0.71 percent at 1,964.58. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC closed up 0.69 percent at 4,483.72.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 percent to 85.721. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.2658 percent.

Brent oil prices fell but were little changed on the week, while U.S. crude oil futures continued to slide. Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $86.13 per barrel, down 70 cents for the day, while U.S. crude CLc1 settled down $1.08 at $81.01 per barrel.

Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong in New York and Marc Jones in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
