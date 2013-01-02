World shares hit highest since July 2011

LONDON (Reuters) - World shares hit their highest level since July 2011 on Wednesday after U.S. markets jumped sharply in response to the deal to prevent a fiscal crunch from sending the giant economy back into recession.

MSCI’s global share index .MIWD00000PUS rose to 346.57 points shortly after Wall Street opened, a peak not seen since July 8, 2011 after which a resurgence in the euro zone debt crisis sparked a sharp sell-off in global equity markets.

Wednesday’s gains come after the MSCI global index added 13.5 percent in 2012 - its best year since 2009.