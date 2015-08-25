FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBOC official blames planned U.S. interest rate rise for volatility: Xinhua
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

PBOC official blames planned U.S. interest rate rise for volatility: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader works at the trading floor of KBC bank in Brussels, Belgium August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - A researcher at China’s central bank said expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month was to blame for the recent global market volatility, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Yao Yudong, head of the financial research institution of the People’s Bank of China, was quoted as saying the expected September U.S. rate hike had been the “trigger” for the market swings.

Asian, European and U.S. stocks plunged on Monday on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown. Most markets rebounded on Tuesday after the PBOC cut interest rates.

The U.S. central bank, eyeing an improving domestic economy, could raise short term interest rates from near zero as soon as a policy meeting in mid-September, though the volatility may delay the Fed’s plan.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
