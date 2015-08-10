Can stocks hold up as the U.S. dollar rises and commodities fall?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The question investors are pondering during the remainder of the northern hemisphere summer is whether major stock markets can sustain this year’s relatively high valuations given the slump in commodity prices, a firm U.S. dollar, and the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise in September.

The U.S. monthly employment report on Friday cemented expectations for the first Fed rate rise since June 2006 at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting.

Analysts at Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and UBS all now believe there is enough improvement in the U.S. economy for a rate rise next month, though Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Nomura think December is more likely, with more data on U.S. consumer prices still to come and the August U.S. jobs report due on September 4.

As the U.S. quarterly earnings reporting season winds down, companies remain concerned that profits are at risk from a Fed rate rise which may strengthen the U.S. dollar further and, given the Chinese currency is still loosely linked to the greenback, lower Chinese demand more, leading to even lower commodity prices including oil.

“Stocks are still up even as commodities are down, something has to give,” said Valentin Marinov, head of foreign exchange research at Credit Agricole.

“We are far less sanguine and think that the developed stock markets may be lagging behind other asset classes as investors position ahead of Fed tightening while global economic data continues to fuel market worries,” he said.

The benchmark U.S. S&P500 stock index .SPX ended last week down 1.3 percent, but is still up 0.8 percent for 2015 after trading in a tight 4.25 percent range all year. Still, the S&P index is up 62 percent since the Fed last raised interest rates nearly a decade ago.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX50 index .STOXX50E ended up 0.18 percent for the week and is up 15.9 percent for the year. The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS lost 1.0 percent for the week and is up only 1.2 percent for the year.

“The sharp declines in oil and metal prices were particularly harmful to energy, industrials, and materials companies, while consumer-driven firms cited little incremental increases in consumer spending on the back of lower gasoline prices,” Goldman Sach’s David Kostin noted.

“A stronger US dollar continued to serve as a headwind to earnings, a trend which managements expect to persist,” he said.

Corporate revenues remain a worry also but with S&P500 index companies such as General Motors (GM.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Microsoft (MSFT.O), IBM (IBM.N), Proctor & Gamble (PG.N), Citigroup (C.N), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Coca-Cola (KO.N), Oracle (ORCL.N), and Caterpillar (CAT.N) all reporting revenues down year-over-year, investors can no longer blame the energy sector alone for negligible returns this year.

After 80 percent of U.S. companies reported for the quarter, S&P500 index company sales are seen declining year-over-year by 3.1 percent, the second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

“The last two times we saw declines in revenue growth were back in 2008 and 2001, during U.S. recessions,” Charlie Bilello, research director at Pension Partners LLC in New York noted. “Today the U.S. economy is still expanding, but corporate sales are not,” he said.

The U.S. stockmarket is up 215 percent from its March 2009 low and there are many explanations for what is continuing to support prices, with share buybacks seen as one of the main props.

Last year alone, U.S. companies spent $553 billion in stock buybacks, the second-largest amount on record. Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha argues that the resulting shrinking supply of stocks is one of the main supports for U.S. equities.

The volume of stock buybacks is outweighing the increasing pace at which private equity funds are taking advantage of high U.S. equity valuations to unload businesses.

In the first half of this year U.S.-based private equity firms unloaded $195 billion worth of stock, according to a report by the Private Equity Growth Capital Council. Private equity “exit volumes” are up 46 percent from the same period in 2014 and up 275 percent from the same period in 2013.

Historically, high margin debt levels have often preceded trouble in many asset classes and after a decline earlier this year to below 2007 levels, the ratio has climbed again to heights above those of 2000.

“None of this is necessarily an indicator of trouble, but it’s worth noting that risks appear to have increased over the past several months,” said Brad McMillan, of Commonwealth Financial Network in Massachusetts.

OIL MARKET RUNNING OUT OF STORAGE

Meanwhile the energy sector continues to suffer from a fresh slide in crude oil prices.

International benchmark Brent crude also lost another 7.0 percent to $48.50 a barrel last week and like the U.S. benchmark WTI is now not far from the six year low seen earlier this year.

The worry now is not just an oversupplied world oil market but the lack of further storage capacity.

“We estimate that the industry has added around 170 million barrels of petroleum to crude and product storage tanks since January and around 50 million barrels to clean and dirty floating storage,” Goldman Sachs’ Jeffrey Currie warned.

“Historically, once storage capacity is breached across all crude and products, supply must be brought back below demand immediately,” he said.

The result is U.S. energy companies are planning more layoffs and more than $200 billion in spending on new oil projects have been canceled or suspended, according to energy sector consultants Wood Mackenzie.