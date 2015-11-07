Gold prices on track to test 2010 low again

Liquid gold is poured to form gold dore bars at Newmont Mining's Carlin gold mine operation near Elko, Nevada May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gold prices will likely break through key technical support and hit their lowest in nearly six years after notching up the biggest weekly loss in more than two years as investors braced for the first U.S. interest rate hike in years next month.

On Friday, spot gold fell more than 1 percent to a three-month low at $1,084.90 an ounce after U.S. data showed job growth surged in October, extending its move into technically oversold territory on the 14-day relative strength index. [GOL/]

“We’re within striking distance of key support and we’re pretty oversold on the daily (chart),” said Marnie Owen, global head of technical analysis for Informa Global Markets in New York, referring to the $1,077.40 level.

“Below there would signal another leg lower, bearish continuation.”

Gold prices are quickly heading toward technical resistance, at $1,073.70 an ounce for the U.S. December futures contract and roughly $1,077 for spot, which were 5-1/2-year lows.

If prices test these lower levels, they will likely consolidate briefly and could then possibly break as low as $1,000, analysts said.

“It’s perfectly normal to see it pause and move sideways for a little bit to consolidate that sharp decline,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

“If it doesn’t move sideways and it slices through that $1,073 level, we have to expect it to go down to $1,050, if not lower and test $1,000.”Owen said the next support level is $1,045, which is where the long-term channel of support sits for the spot market, and that it could then be tested.

“We probably will get a little dip and try to retest the channel lows,” she said.