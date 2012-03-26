Soy hits 6-month high on Brazil; corn retreats

A piece of corn is seen in a hay bale at a farm in Fredericksburg, Texas September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Soybean futures soared to a six-month high on Monday as diminishing projections for the crop in Brazil, projected to be the top exporter of the oilseed, increased the need for ample U.S. supply.

Soybeans for May delivery closed up 13-3/4 cents, or 1 percent, at $13.79-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, paring gains after stronger advances earlier in the session. Corn prices fell, while wheat moved modestly higher.

Increasing worries about crop damage from drought in Brazil revved up a battle for acres in the United States ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report on Friday, analysts said.

U.S. farmers need to plant enough acres to meet global demand, as foreign buyers may shift purchases to the United States from South America due to Brazil’s crop losses. However, U.S. farmers are expected to raise plantings only slightly to 75.4 million acres from 75 million last year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

“The heart and soul of the bean market has been the report and the supply side and getting enough acres,” said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.

Crop forecaster AgRural helped renew supply concerns by cutting its outlook for Brazil’s soy harvest by 1.9 percent from February to 66.7 million tons.

Top oilseed analyst Thomas Mielke of Oil World warned the research house could lower its estimate of Brazil’s soy crop to as low as 64.5 million tonnes and that prices would likely top $14 a bushel. Last week, Oil World dropped its forecast by 2.2 percent to 66.5 million tonnes.

“The world supply of beans has been dwindling,” said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. “That brought funds flooding in to buy beans and has led to a lot of speculation about just how tight supplies could become this summer.”

Large speculators have responded to increasing concerns about supplies by raising their net long position on Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options. They boosted long positions for a seventh straight week to the largest on record, regulatory data showed on Friday.

Many traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will follow other forecasters and lower its estimate for Brazil’s crop in a separate monthly report in April. The department could cut its estimate for South American soybean production 4 to 5 million tonnes, according to Benson-Quinn Commodities.

China, the world’s top soy importer, has already stepped up imports from the United States over the past weeks to try to source enough to meet rising demand.

CORN, WHEAT ADVANCE

Corn prices retreated from early gains, as traders started to take profits ahead of Friday’s crop data. The USDA is expected to estimate farmers will plant the biggest corn crop since 1944.

Favorable weather conditions in the United States have raised expectations that farmers in the world’s top producer and exporter would plant a large corn crop this spring.

Along with plantings estimates, the USDA will issue a report on how much grain was in storage as of March 1. The average analyst estimate for corn inventories was 6.15 billion bushels, larger than many traders were expecting, Zuzolo said.

“People are just scared to death of Friday’s corn numbers” because they may indicate a big increase in supply, said Mike Krueger, president of The Money Farm.

CBOT May corn closed down 8-3/4 cents or 1.4 percent at $6.37-3/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat prices rose on short-covering and concerns about poor weather in European growing areas, with CBOT May gaining 5-1/4 cents or 0.8 percent to $6.59-1/2 a bushel.

Prices at 3:32 p.m. EDT

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 637.75 -8.75 -1.4% -1.4% CBOT soy 1379.50 13.75 1.0% 15.1% CBOT meal 377.90 4.90 1.3% 22.1% CBOT soyoil 55.43 0.55 1.0% 6.4% CBOT wheat 659.50 5.25 0.8% 1.0% CBOT rice 1480.50 20.50 1.4% 1.4% EU wheat 217.00 3.00 1.4% 7.2%

US crude 107.10 0.23 0.2% 8.4% Dow Jones .DJI 13,230 149 1.1% 8.3% Gold 1691.91 29.77 1.8% 8.2% Euro/dollar 1.3345 0.0074 0.6% 3.1% Dollar Index .DXY 78.9640 -0.3810 -0.5% -1.5% Baltic Freight .BADI 912 4 0.4% -47.5%