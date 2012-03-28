Markets dip on fund sales before U.S. crop data

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Grain and soybean futures slid on Wednesday on fund selling before the end of the quarter and key crop reports.

Liquidation overshadowed lingering concerns about tightening global supplies of soy and the sale of U.S. corn to China, with funds selling an estimated 20,000 corn contracts, 3,000 wheat contracts and 3,000 soybean contracts.

Corn came under the heaviest pressure amid expectations that U.S. Department of Agriculture crop data on Friday will confirm farmers plan to plant the most corn since 1944. The department also will issue highly anticipated data on grain inventories as of March 1.

“We’re absolutely sure it’s going to be a bearish report,” said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing & Management, describing traders’ mindset.

The USDA is seen projecting that corn plantings will increase by 2.8 million acres (1.1 million hectares) from last year to 94.7 million acres, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Soybeans were the last market to turn lower, as farmers are expected only to raise plantings to 75.4 million acres from 75 million last year.

Soy prices rose earlier in the session on concerns that plantings will be insufficient to make up for poor South American harvests. The global soybean market will tighten unless U.S. farmers plant a big crop, as foreign buyers may shift purchases to the United States from South America due to crop losses from drought.

“The thought is we’re going to tighten soybean supplies up some more, and soybeans are more bullish long-term than corn,” said Sid Love, analyst for Kropf & Love Consulting.

Soybeans for May delivery closed down 2-1/4 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $13.67-1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. May corn tumbled 10-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $6.20-1/4 a bushel.

FIRM DEMAND

Crop forecasters have already slashed estimates for South America’s soy harvests, increasing the need for a big crop in the United States.

AgRural this week cut its outlook for Brazil’s soy crop to 66.7 million tonnes from 68 million.

Last week, Argentina’s agriculture ministry reduced its soy harvest forecast to 44 million tonnes from a previous range of 43.5 million to 45 million. Paraguay will produce just half the amount harvested last year, according to the country’s grains farmers’ chamber.

Still, global demand remains solid, said Erin FitzPatrick, an analyst with Rabobank in London.

“We haven’t really seen a significant drop in demand, so we think there’s still more demand rationing that needs to occur,” she said.

Private Chinese importers have bought about 360,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment in May and June from the U.S. Pacific Northwest in the first large sale to the country since late February, trade sources said.

Sales to China are typically supportive to prices. However, “situationally the market is not going to react to that kind of stuff until they know what the stocks number is”, Brugler said.

Traders are nervous about the USDA’s corn stocks estimate because it has not matched recently with industry projections, causing big swings in prices. Corn futures have tumbled by the daily trading limit on the day of the past three quarterly inventory reports.

The USDA will estimate corn inventories as of March 1 at 6.15 billion bushels, down from 6.523 billion a year earlier, and soybean inventories at 1.387 billion bushels, up from 1.249 billion a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

EGYPT BUYS WHEAT

Wheat futures came under pressure with corn, as a sale to Egypt failed to support prices. Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, bought 60,000 tonnes from the United States and 60,000 tonnes from Argentina for May 11-20 shipment.

The sale is “a reminder we can get some business” after Black Sea countries dominated sales to Egypt at the beginning of the marketing year, Love said. Still, it was a small amount, he said.

CBOT May wheat lost 9 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $6.30-3/4 a bushel. Prices at 3:09 p.m. EDT (1909 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 620.25 -10.50 -1.7% -4.1% CBOT soy 1367.50 -2.25 -0.2% 14.1% CBOT meal 377.70 1.70 0.5% 22.1% CBOT soyoil 54.60 -0.50 -0.9% 4.8% CBOT wheat 630.75 -9.00 -1.4% -3.4% CBOT rice 1474.00 -35.50 -2.4% 0.9% EU wheat 211.00 -2.25 -1.1% 4.2%

US crude 105.45 -1.88 -1.8% 6.7% Dow Jones .DJI 13,108 -90 -0.7% 7.3% Gold 1659.89 -20.15 -1.2% 6.1% Euro/dollar 1.3321 0.0004 0.0% 2.9% Dollar Index .DXY 79.1160 0.0690 0.1% -1.3% Baltic Freight .BADI 922 5 0.6% -47.0%