Wheat dips 3 percent to 2-month low in pre-report sell-off

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 3 percent to a two-month low on Thursday as traders steered clear of the buy-side before the release the following day of a closely watched U.S. government crop report.

Wheat was down nearly 6-1/2 percent for the week, on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months.

“It was liquidation-only trade ... certainly a risk-off day,” said Roy Huckabay, analyst for The Linn Group, a Chicago-based brokerage.

Corn dropped for the fourth day in a row to a two-month low despite confirmation that the United States had sold corn to China. Corn was headed for a fall of nearly 7 percent for the week, the biggest weekly drop since mid-January.

“There was further liquidation and follow-through selling on bearish technicals. They’ve torn up the corn charts, taking out support levels,” said Dan Cekander, analyst for Newedge USA.

“There was a lot of evening up ahead of the report.”

Commodity funds have sold nearly 60,000 CBOT corn contracts this week, equivalent to almost 300 million bushels or almost 2 percent of anticipated U.S. corn production this year, according to CBOT trade sources.

The sales volume is equivalent to nearly the size of Missouri’s corn crop last year.

Corn options underwent heavy trading, with turnover estimated at 200,000 contracts.

Soybeans slipped for the third day in a row, notching their biggest weekly slide in two months, as investors also chose to exit some of their record long holdings in the oilseed in broad-based, risk-off dealings before Friday’s key reports.

Soy had held firm relative to corn in early dealings in a competition for acreage, with farmers on the cusp of spring plantings for the 2012 crop year. With global soy stocks depleted following a drought in South America that trimmed production, the market is trying to buy acres from corn.

CBOT May wheat was down 18-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.12-1/2 per bushel, May corn fell 16-1/4 cents to $6.04 and May soybeans lost 12 cents at $13.55-1/2.

Analysts and traders said the broad-based selling in wheat and corn was tied to hesitancy to hold a big long position in either commodity before the release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Friday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports.

FOCUS ON FRIDAY‘S USDA REPORT

The trade expects the USDA to forecast this year’s corn plantings near 95 million acres (38.4 million hectares), the most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million acres, slightly more than last year and total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year.

The combination of huge sowings, early plantings and outlooks for good crop weather into the heart of this year’s growing season is leading to prospects for bumper crops, which could pressure prices.

Pressure on the corn market surfaced despite more information confirming increased Chinese buying of U.S. corn.

“There is some underlying support to spot corn on rumors China booked some more corn overnight,” Cekander said.

The USDA confirmed trade talk on Tuesday that China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and also announced a sale of 120,000 tonnes to an unknown destination, which likely is China as well.

But weekly USDA export sales data threw cold water on any attempts to rally the corn futures market.

The USDA said on Thursday that export sales of U.S. corn last week totaled just over 150,000 tonnes, a marketing year low and the lowest for one week in nearly eight years.

The report showed a two-week high for soybean export sales but a two-week low for wheat export sales.

Prices at 2:14 p.m. CDT (1914 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 604.00 -16.25 -2.6% -6.6% CBOT soy 1355.50 -12.00 -0.9% 13.1% CBOT meal 375.00 -2.70 -0.7% 21.2% CBOT soyoil 53.59 -1.01 -1.9% 2.9% CBOT wheat 612.50 -18.25 -2.9% -6.2% CBOT rice 1490.00 16.00 1.1% 2.0% EU wheat 207.00 -4.25 -2.0% 2.2%

US crude 102.94 -2.47 -2.3% 4.2% Dow Jones .DJI 13,114 -13 -0.1% 7.3% Gold 1656.80 -6.32 -0.4% 5.9% Euro/dollar 1.3287 -0.0025 -0.2% 2.6% Dollar Index .DXY 79.1750 0.0490 0.1% -1.3% Baltic Freight .BADI 930 8 0.9% -46.5%