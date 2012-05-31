U.S. wheat falls for third day, corn firm on weather

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for a third straight day on Thursday, hit by concerns about Europe’s economic troubles hitting global demand, while corn remain propped up by hot and dry U.S. weather bringing better growing conditions.

Reflecting the broader sell-off in commodities, CBOT front-month corn and soybean are heading for their worst monthly loss since September.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Higher demand for U.S. corn in Asia is likely to support Chicago new-crop prices while a decline in the purchases of lower quality Australian wheat would pressure prices.

* Asian feedmakers expected to buy more corn from September forward and less feed wheat amid an expected record-large corn harvest.

* Poor Chinese crushing margins limiting demand for imported soybeans from the world’s largest buyer. China’s government grain think tank NCGOIC pegged supplies at Chinese ports up 700,000 tonnes from a month ago.

* Wheat export premiums were steady to weak, with pressure from an advancing harvest in the northern hemisphere.

* Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat, closing on June 12 with offers valid through June 17.

* Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report delayed until Friday due to a federal holiday on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro weakened 1 percent in value against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, slumping to a near two-year low as Europe’s sovereign debt crisis and banking sector concerns sapped investors’ resolve and pushed them to sell the euro zone common currency. <USD/>

* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. <O/R>

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe’s ability to solve its growing debt crisis. .N