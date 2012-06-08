Grains slide as Fed fails to promise stimulus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. grains fell on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations for a new round of economic stimulus, offsetting earlier momentum from a cut in interest rates in China.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn slid 0.72 percent after climbing 3 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily rise since October. Front-month corn fell 0.8 percent after rising 1.3 percent on Thursday, hitting a two-week high.

July wheat dropped 0.97 percent after firming 2.8 percent amid prospects for a bumper crop next year despite analyst expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its forecast for next year’s harvest.

CBOT July soybean declined 0.32 percent after hitting a two-week high on Thursday, while new-crop November soybeans fell 0.26 percent after a gain of 3 percent, the largest one-day jump since March.

FUNDAMENTALS

Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the edge off what the USDA forecasts to be a record-sized corn crop.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut the winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the CBOT.

Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks, but the rains will miss a large portion of the crop belt, an agricultural meteorologist said.

A sales freeze by farmers angry over government policies sharply cut the flow of corn and soy into Argentina’s main export hub on Thursday, boosting global prices as traders factored in the risk of supply interruptions.

Growers in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of soymeal and soyoil, began a one-week strike on Wednesday after a recent land tax hike in the biggest farming province revived long-standing tensions with the government.

Soybean demanded buoyed as China, the world’s largest importer of soy, cut borrowing costs and gave banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a step along the path to liberalization.

MARKET NEWS

The dollar edged slightly higher against the euro in choppy trading on Thursday. <USD/>

Oil prices fell on Thursday after Bernanke’s comments. <O/R>

Most U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday, snapping three days of declines. .N

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data Apr 0800 Italy Industrial output yy Apr 1230 U.S. International trade Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

Grains prices at 0024 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 635.50 -6.25 -0.97% -3.27% 613.84 46

CBOT corn 589.75 -4.25 -0.72% -10.44% 608.25 51

CBOT soy 1423.50 -4.50 -0.32% +15.97% 1161.77 64

CBOT rice $14.24 $0.01 +0.07% -2.80% $14.42 44

WTI crude $83.47 -$1.35 -1.59% -18.93% $98.30 21

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.255 -$0.039 -3.05% -3.85%

USD/AUD 0.988 -0.049 -4.74% -4.76%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential