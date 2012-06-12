Corn drops 2 percent on forecast for rains, USDA data

A truckload of corn is dumped into a chute at the Lincolnway Energy plant in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. corn fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, on track for its biggest slide in two weeks as forecasters predicted more rain in the Midwest grain belt and as investors sold when the U.S. government did not revise stock levels lower.

Rains will make the corn crop healthier after two weeks of hot, dry conditions. A bumper corn crop is needed to replenish razor-thin U.S. stocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply-demand report also pressured prices after it was released for the first time when the markets were open, including the open outcry platform in Chicago.

Soybeans firmed after USDA trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand but moved lower on bearish weather forecasts then recouped losses. Wheat sagged after the agency’s U.S. winter wheat production estimate exceeded analysts’ forecasts then extended declines.

Corn was trading lower prior to the release of the government’s report at 7:30 a.m. CDT (0830 EDT). Prices turned higher briefly before sliding on the bearish stocks data and bearish weather forecasts.

“I think the ending stocks numbers will hold steady for now, unless we see a big increase in China’s imports. They may bump up the feed side of corn usage because of the wide spread now between wheat and corn and that may show up in the June 29th quarterly stocks report,” said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache.

At 9:42 a.m. CDT (1042 EDT), Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was down 8 cents at $5.84 a bushel, July soybeans were down 1 at $14.23-3/4 and wheat for July delivery was down 12 cents at $6.18-1/2.

“The lack of any change for the corn is the biggest surprise for the fact that USDA is going to wait yet another month to put a realistic corn-for-feed number out there,” said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.

“What they did was drop exports and raise ethanol, and that’s what we have to work with.”

USDA’s report put this season’s U.S. corn supply at 851 million bushels, a 16-year low, and next year’s stocks were seen more than doubled at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an average of analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll.

In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages.

The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at 1.684 billion bushels, above an average of analysts’ estimates for 1.639 billion but below the government’s outlook in its May report for 1.694 billion.

VOLATILE EARLY US WEATHER MARKET

Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt.

Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to declining condition ratings for the corn and soybean crops and was beginning to trim prospects for this year’s production.

Now, Corn Belt weather forecasts have improved with more rainfall expected over the next two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural meteorologist said.

“It was a little wetter than expected yesterday in southern Illinois and Missouri with 0.25 inch to 1.00 inch,” said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.

“The Midwest looks dry for a few days, but by Thursday and Friday there will be good rains in the north of 0.50 inch to 2.00 inches,” he said.

Tapley said the six- to 10-day outlook for the Midwest likewise turned wetter, with above-average precipitation expected next week in the north but the south and eastern Midwest still dry.

“Overall, a little more favorable outlook today than we saw yesterday,” Tapley said. The rains would benefit crop growth but some pockets of dryness will remain.