Corn rallies on fears about dry Midwest weather

A truckload of corn is dumped into a chute at the Lincolnway Energy plant in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Corn futures rallied on Monday, rebounding from a 3.6 percent slide on Friday, and wheat and soy also rose as worries about warm and dry weather in the U.S. crop belt overshadowed lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Grains drew early support from global market enthusiasm after a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections. But U.S. equity markets and crude oil later retreated as relief over Greece gave way to pessimism about the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone. <MKTS/GLOB>

Corn, soybeans and wheat remained supported by fears that dry conditions might limit U.S. crop prospects. The world grain trade is counting on a bumper corn harvest this autumn to replenish supplies after U.S. corn inventories this summer fall to a projected 16-year low.

“I think 25 percent of this (corn market strength) is some relief in the outsides due to the Greek vote and 75 percent is weather. You have a dominant fundamental feature with the weather now,” said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache in Chicago.

Analysts expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture to show a decline in U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings in a weekly crop report on Monday afternoon.

In its last report, the USDA said 66 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 72 percent the previous week and below the 69 percent rating a year ago.

Storms over the weekend brought rain to a parts of the Midwest, but not enough to erase worries about crop stress.

“Although we certainly saw some improvement over the weekend in southern and western Iowa, eastern Missouri, and north-central Illinois, dryness is still a significant concern across western Nebraska, northeastern Iowa, Missouri, southwestern Wisconsin, southern and eastern Illinois, Indiana, and southern Michigan” said Kyle Tapley, agricultural meteorologist with MDA EarthSat Weather/CropCAST.

Rains are expected to favor northwestern portions of the Midwest this week, Tapley said, but crops will also have to contend with heat early this week with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 90s Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius).

At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 9:16 a.m. CDT (1016 EDT), July corn was up 7-1/2 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $5.87 per bushel, while new-crop December was up 12-3/4 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $5.18-3/4.

Front-month July soybeans were up 12-1/2 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $13.88-1/2 a bushel, while July wheat was up 11-1/2 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $6.21 a bushel.

Wheat markets continued to monitor conditions in the Black Sea region after dry, hot weather in the spring led forecasters to cut crop estimates. But rain was forecast for key southern growing areas of Russia after showers this weekend, the state forecaster said on Monday.

The moisture could reinforce a general improvement in crop conditions across Europe, where rain has helped plants stressed by frost and dryness earlier this year.