Capital markets have had time to prepare for Greek default: PIMCO CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Private capital has had ample time to prepare for a Greek default, but some “readjustment” in markets is probable if it happens, the head of PIMCO, the world’s biggest bond fund, said on Thursday.

Greece is drifting toward a default at the end of the month with little sign of compromise since the collapse on Sunday of aid-for-reforms talks between Athens and officials from the European Union, European Central Bank and IMF.

Hopes of a breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday looked increasingly remote.

“Is the risk being rightly priced in? We have had three years to prepare. This has been a long-running soap opera for the last three years,” said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hodge.

“Private capital has had ample opportunity to position itself for Greece defaulting. There will probably be some readjustment,” he told the annual conference of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions in London.

He said he hoped Greece would stay in the euro but added that the political consequences of a Greek exit would be greater than the economic ones for the whole of Europe.

“Today the market is fairly sanguine about Grexit,” he added, pointing to a rally in the euro on Thursday. The euro rose 0.7 percent to a one-month high of $1.1420 as the U.S. dollar slid after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors who had hoped for a clearer signal on when the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.

Yields on bonds issued by Spain, Italy and Portugal -- the countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece -- have risen to multi-month highs but they remain far from the peaks seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012.

Asked if he thought equity markets were overvalued and could see a correction, Hodge said: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say overvalued.”

He said major central banks were being systematic about preparing investors and markets ahead of any monetary policy move.

“That kind of messaging is vital when the central banks have taken on this additional role ... when they are now among, if not the largest participants in the capital markets especially in the debt markets,” he said.

“It’s important that they be far more transparent about what they are going to do to the extent that other market participants can adjust. That’s what’s been going on.”

He warned of more volatility in markets when major central banks start exiting the ultra-easy policies of the last six years.