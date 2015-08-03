China stocks fall at market open

Investors react as they look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened down on Monday.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.2 percent to 3,772.53 points at 1:36 GMT (9:36 p.m. EDT), while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1.4 percent to 3,612.93 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 1.0 percent, to 3,623.2, -149.33 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index .HSI in Hong Kong was down 1.6 percent, to 24,251.35 points.