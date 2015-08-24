FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks in morning freefall as pension fund rules fail to inspire
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 24, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks in morning freefall as pension fund rules fail to inspire

Pete Sweeney, Samuel Shen

2 Min Read

An investor drinks from a bottle as he looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China major stock indexes collapsed on Monday morning, with traders saying market disappointment over the lack of a liquidity move by the central bank during the weekend triggered a fresh selloff.

Main indexes tumbled more than 11 percent last week as investors began to worry that the central government was backing off on plans to prop up the market.

The worry was aggravated by a strong injection of short-term liquidity into the interbank market that many read as a substitute for deeper easing.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 6.7 percent to 3,349.20 points at 0149 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 6.6 percent to 3,277.94 points, its lowest level since March.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 7.1 percent, to 3,233.6, or 109.37 points below the current value of the underlying index, and all other futures contracts were also negative.

“The market is in a downtrend. There’s no good news, stocks are still expensive, and there’s no fresh money coming in,” said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.

“With no RRR (reserve requirement) cut over the weekend, the market will directly head south.”

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 3.7 percent, to 21,586.98 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 4.5 percent, to 9,732.62.

Investors failed to take inspiration from the formalization of rules allowing pension funds to invest in the stock market over the weekend.

“The pension fund news will not help, because the money is limited, you don’t know when the money will come in, and the purchase is not sustainable,” said Qi.

Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.