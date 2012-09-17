Hong Kong shares to open up 0.6 percent, property developers climb

Traders take part in the afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by the local property sector despite moves by its de facto central bank to curb home loans to prevent the city being flooded with money from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest stimulus plan.

The Hang Seng Index .HSI was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,758.5. The China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.