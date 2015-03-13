FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hanesbrands, Equinix to join S&P 500; Avon Products to leave
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 13, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Hanesbrands, Equinix to join S&P 500; Avon Products to leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hanesbrands (HBI.N) will replace Avon Products (AVP.N) in the S&P 500 .SPX after the close on March 20, while Equinix (EQIX.O) will replace Denbury Resources (DNR.N), S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Also after the close on March 20, SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.N) will replace Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) in the S&P 500, it said.

In addition, Celgene Corp (CELG.O), Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) and Actavis Plc ACT.N will replace Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), National Oilwell Varco (NOV.N) and Apache (APA.N) in the S&P 100 after the close on March 20, it said.

Shares of Henry Schein were up 2.7 percent after the bell, while Hanesbrands shares rose 3.7 percent, Equinix shares were up 1.9 percent and SL Green Realty shares were up 2 percent.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.