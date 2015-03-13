Hanesbrands, Equinix to join S&P 500; Avon Products to leave

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hanesbrands (HBI.N) will replace Avon Products (AVP.N) in the S&P 500 .SPX after the close on March 20, while Equinix (EQIX.O) will replace Denbury Resources (DNR.N), S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Also after the close on March 20, SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.N) will replace Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) in the S&P 500, it said.

In addition, Celgene Corp (CELG.O), Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) and Actavis Plc ACT.N will replace Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), National Oilwell Varco (NOV.N) and Apache (APA.N) in the S&P 100 after the close on March 20, it said.

Shares of Henry Schein were up 2.7 percent after the bell, while Hanesbrands shares rose 3.7 percent, Equinix shares were up 1.9 percent and SL Green Realty shares were up 2 percent.