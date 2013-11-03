FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index hits record high in special trading session
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

India's BSE index hits record high in special trading session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE share index rose to a second consecutive record high in a special trading session on Sunday, led by gains in Indian Bank (INBA.NS), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) and ONGC (ONGC.NS) on expectations of better quarterly earnings, while strong foreign flows continued to boost sentiment.

Stock markets opened for a special 90-minute trading session to mark the festival of Diwali, considered an auspicious time for Indians.

The BSE index, also known as the Sensex, has been propelled by foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus.

The index .BSESN rose to a record high of 21,321.53, surpassing the previous all-time high set just on Friday. It closed up 0.2 percent.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL.NS) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) rose 3-4 percent while banking stocks Corporation Bank (CRBK.NS), Dena Bank (DENA.NS) and Indian Bank (INBA.NS) rose 2.6-15 percent.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.