India's BSE index hits record high in special trading session

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE share index rose to a second consecutive record high in a special trading session on Sunday, led by gains in Indian Bank (INBA.NS), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) and ONGC (ONGC.NS) on expectations of better quarterly earnings, while strong foreign flows continued to boost sentiment.

Stock markets opened for a special 90-minute trading session to mark the festival of Diwali, considered an auspicious time for Indians.

The BSE index, also known as the Sensex, has been propelled by foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus.

The index .BSESN rose to a record high of 21,321.53, surpassing the previous all-time high set just on Friday. It closed up 0.2 percent.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL.NS) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) rose 3-4 percent while banking stocks Corporation Bank (CRBK.NS), Dena Bank (DENA.NS) and Indian Bank (INBA.NS) rose 2.6-15 percent.