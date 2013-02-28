FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares falter as budget disappoints
#Business News
February 28, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter as budget disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday to three-month lows as state-run lenders declined after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross market borrowing target as part of its 2013/14 budget, raising concerns about liquidity in the banking system.

A government proposal to raise taxes on certain individuals and companies also raised concerns, while worries about double tax avoidance agreements also hit shares after the finance ministry said tax residency certificates were no longer sufficient to claim benefits

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) provisionally fell 5.08 percent.

The BSE index .BSESN provisionally fell 1.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index .NSEI ended down 1.8 percent.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
