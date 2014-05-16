India's BSE index retreats from record high on profit-taking

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's BSE index .BSESN briefly turned slightly negative on Friday before bouncing back as some investors booked profits after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies won an absolute majority in the country's elections.

The BSE index .BSESN was up 1.2 percent at 0820 GMT. Trading was volatile, with the 30-member index falling as much as 0.1 percent moments earlier, after gaining as much as 6.1 percent to a record high of 25,375.63 points.