BOJ bill-buy offer fails to attract sellers, shows limits of easing strategy

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s offer to buy over $28 billion of government bills on Friday fell short of enticing enough sellers, the first failure since the BOJ began the current stimulus last year and a sign of the receding potency of its easing program.

The failure underscores growing difficulties of force-feeding banks with liquidity as they become less eager to take cash from the BOJ in a faltering economy. Commercial banks are often struggling to find ways to expand their own lending.

The BOJ’s offer to buy 3.0 trillion yen ($28.23 billion) of discount government bills attracted offers of only 2.622 trillion yen, the first time since May 2012 it hasn’t been able to buy bills in the amount it has sought.

It suggests banks are now not willing, or possibly just do not have government bills, to sell to the BOJ even at a negative yield level.

“This just shows the limit of the BOJ’s buying,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

The failure set another unwanted milestone in the BOJ’s strategy to flood the financial system with money to revive a long-stagnant economy, and comes as analysts warn of increasing operational difficulties in sustaining the central bank’s aggressive easing.

The economy rebounded strongly last year but has since slowed over the past six months as a sales tax hike in April chilled consumption, while exports growth has remained lackluster.

The BOJ launched its current “quantitative and qualitative” (QQE) easing in April last year, pledging to increase the monetary base, or the amount of money it provides to the economy, by 60-70 trillion yen a year.

While the BOJ mainly buys government bonds to pump prime the economy, it also purchases other assets including government bills and risk assets such as stocks.

NEGATIVE YIELDS

As the BOJ’s massive bills purchase had brought down government bill yields below zero percent, the central bank was last month forced to buy bills at negative yields even though it suffers a loss in doing so. Market players say longer-term bond yields could fall below zero.

The three-month Japanese government bill yield, which has remained at zero or below since early September, slid 8.2 basis points to a record low of minus 0.09 percent following the BOJ’s operation on Friday.

That had a knock-on effect to bring down longer-term yields. The two-year Japanese Government Bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.005 percent, a record low.

“There’s a complete shortage of bills. The two-year yield could briefly fall to negative levels, if the BOJ keeps buying short-term paper at the current pace,” said a fixed income director at a U.S. brokerage.

The BOJ’s willingness to purchase government debt at any price could feed criticism it is subsidizing banks and bankrolling the government’s massive debt.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he saw ‘no serious problems’ in the QQE program. But some analysts say operational problems could complicate his efforts to boost the economy with massive monetary easing.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat at its next policy meeting on Oct. 31 as the central bank sees the upheaval in global financial markets this month as being temporary.

Still, rising concerns over the health of the global economy is seen adding pressure on the BOJ to embark on additional easing even as it faces challenges in executing its existing stimulus.

($1 = 106.2800 Japanese yen)