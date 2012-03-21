Nikkei opens lower on China growth fears

A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average looked set to snap a five-day winning streak on Wednesday, falling after U.S. stocks dropped overnight on fresh concerns over China’s economic growth.

Market players said the softer yen was likely to underpin investor sentiment and support the index, however.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 slipped 0.4 percent to 10,104.73, easing from an 8-1/2-month high of 10,172.64 marked on Monday.

The broader Topix index .TOPX declined 0.5 percent to 863.03.