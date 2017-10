A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Thursday after a mild setback on Wall Street as home sales data disappointed, although a weaker yen underpinned sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.1 percent to 10,073.00, while the broader Topix .TOPX eased 0.1 percent to 857.65.