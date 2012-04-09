Japan's Nikkei set to rise; China data, BOJ eyed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index is likely to open higher on Tuesday following a five-session losing run and ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the yen steadying against the dollar after hitting a one-month high the previous session.

The yen had strengthened on the back of Friday’s disappointing U.S. jobs data and weighed on exporters, which are not only faced with a slowing global growth but also a stronger currency.

“With the yen somewhat stabilizing, the market may open a bit above yesterday’s close but after that it will wait for Chinese trade data and to see whether there’s any BOJ easing,” said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst.

The BOJ is largely expected to refrain from easing monetary policy, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the economy two weeks later which may show further action is needed to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target. The central bank will hold another meeting on April 27.

“If the Chinese data shows vibrant activity, that should reduce worries about a slowdown in China,” Doshida said.

“The BOJ is likely to take easing steps at the end of this month, rather than today, although there has been some speculation the central bank could take steps today following recent market conditions. If there’s no action from the BOJ, that could move the forex market and jolt Japanese stocks as well.”

The Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 9,500 and 9,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,565 on Monday, up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,550.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 9,546.26 on Monday to its lowest closing level since February 21. It held above its 13-week moving average near 9,509, however.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.5 percent to 813.69, though the BOJ bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds to support Japanese equities.

The Nikkei has shed 5.3 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter performance in 24 years, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programs by central banks.