Nikkei set to rise, cautious ahead of BOJ this week

A man takes a photo of displays showing market prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index is expected to open higher on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the IMF’s debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, though caution ahead of the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week may cap gains.

The Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 9,550 and 9,650, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Friday, up 40 points or 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 9,560.

“There are a lot of big events this week - the FOMC and results from Apple (AAPL.O). Everyone will focus on the BOJ meeting on Friday. The market will stay at a very narrow range in the beginning of the week,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.

“But risk aversion will be eased by the IMF move.”

Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global economy from the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent on Friday to 9,561.36, below its 13-week moving average near 9,575, while the broader Topix .TOPX eased 0.3 percent to 811.94.

The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first quarter performance in 24 years.

BNP Paribas recommended investors buy Nikkei call options expiring in December 2013 or call spreads due in December this year to capture any upside should the yen weaken against the dollar this year.

The dollar has gained 6 percent against the yen so far this year.