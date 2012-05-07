Nikkei set to rise on steady U.S. stocks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average is expected to inch up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks ended flat overnight as investors shrugged off the results of elections in France and Greece.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,150 and 9,250 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,205, up 95 points from the close in Osaka of 9,110.

“The index should be up but won’t rise that much as people are still wary of what’s going on in Europe. But it’s highly likely that investors will be looking to buy back some of the stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday,” said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei suffered its biggest fall in six months on Monday, hitting a three-month low of 9,119.14 as investors cut their exposure to risky assets amid concern that an anti-austerity Greek coalition and French president elected on Sunday could unsettle the euro zone’s fiscal stability.

Yet investors in the U.S. seemed relatively unperturbed by the political developments, perhaps encouraged by the shift in focus to growth, which could aid the flagging banking sector. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended marginally up on Monday.

The yen has recently strengthened on the back of uncertainty about the euro zone, and market participants said Japanese exporters will continue to feel the heat as the dollar hovers below the 80 yen mark.

The exchange rate has been a contributing factor to a poor performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the Topix index falling 9.6 percent after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--MARUBENI CORP (8002.T)

Marubeni Corp said it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, making it the most likely Asian buyer of the company after Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) said they would not be bidding.

--MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD (7011.T)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to cut the cost of making rockets and launching satellites with them by 50 percent, said the Nikkei business daily on Tuesday.

The company hopes to secure at least one business order from abroad for the rockets per year, and aims to halve costs by 2020, said the newspaper.

--DAICHI SANKYO CO (4568.T)

Daichi Sankyo has acquired the development and sales rights to two generic cancer and rheumatism treatments from Coherus, a U.S. biotechnology firm, making it the first Japanese pharmaceutical company to branch into bioengineered generics, said the Nikkei business daily on Tuesday.