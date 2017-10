Men are reflected on a stock quotation board showing the Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Thursday following news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, though stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth lent support to already fragile sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.2 percent to 8,785.42, while the broader Topix .TOPX index was down 0.3 percent at 737.06.