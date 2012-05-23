FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls 2 percent to four-month closing low as yen firms
May 23, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei falls 2 percent to four-month closing low as yen firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shadow of a passerby is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday to a four-month closing low as exporters took a beating on a firmer yen after the Bank of Japan’s latest statement cast doubt about its commitment to more policy easing.

Shares of exporters were further pressured by fears that European leaders meeting later in the day would not be able to agree on fresh steps to tackle the region’s deepening sovereign debt crisis.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 172.69 points at 8,556.60, erasing the 1.4 percent technical rebound over the past two sessions since it suffered a 3-percent slide on Friday.

The broader Topix .TOPX index eased 1.6 percent to 721.57.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill

