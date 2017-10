A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average steadied on Monday after marking eight straight weeks of declines last week, with gains from widely held Fast Retailing (9983.T) and Fanuc Corp (6954.T) propping up the benchmark in thin trade.

The Nikkei ended up 0.2 percent at 8,593.15, while the broader Topix index .TOPX slipped 0.1 percent to 721.11.