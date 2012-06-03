Nikkei may fall 2 percent after weak U.S. jobs data

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average could fall 2 percent on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data added to concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,255 on Friday, down 2 percent from the Osaka close of 8,420.

Strategists said the Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 8,200 and 8,300 after shedding 1.2 percent to 8,440.25 on Friday to turn negative for the year and fall for a ninth straight week, its longest such run in 20 years.

"Today's market will definitely face selling pressure. It's only natural. However, Japanese stock market levels are quite low. For example, the Topix .TOPX is around 700, the bottom of the Lehman shock in March 2009," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.

He said Greek and Spanish stocks markets were trading below the levels seen before the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“We cannot imagine that Japanese institutions would be worst than Greece and Spain,” he said, adding that Japanese investors would likely buy on dips.

U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly a year, raising chances of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve to support the sputtering recovery.

The broader Topix index on Friday dropped 1.5 percent to 708.93 to mark its ninth straight week of losses, marking its worst weekly losing streak since 1975.

The sell-off has taken the Topix’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to 10.9, a level not seen since November 2008, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

The Nikkei has fallen 17.7 percent since hitting a one-year peak on March 27 on concerns over a deepening euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-NOMURA HOLDINGS (8604.T)

Nomura has replaced the head of institutional sales at its core securities unit, following an escalating investigation by regulators into its suspected role in insider trading.

-NINTENDO CO LTD 7974.OS

Nintendo’s much anticipated successor to its Wii games console, the Wii U, will come with an online social network, dubbed Miiverse, to connect gamers, the company’s president said in a webcast.

-TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO (9501.T)

Tokyo Electric Power Co, the owner of the Fukushima nuclear plant, is considering buying North American shale gas from 2016 as it looks to lower fuel costs, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.

-SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP (8316.T)

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said it had completed the $7.3 billion sale of its aircraft leasing business to a consortium led by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.