June 18, 2012 / 2:27 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei hits one-month closing high on Greek relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) reacts as he works at the bourse in Tokyo August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average topped 8,700 for the first time in a month on Monday after Greece’s pro-bailout parties won a majority at weekend elections, heading off the prospect of a messy euro zone exit for the highly-indebted country.

The Nikkei .N225 ended up 1.8 percent to 8,721.02, its highest closing level since May 22 and breaking above its 25-day moving average at 8,601.54.

But the index is still down 13.5 percent this quarter after rallying 19.3 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter performance in 24 years.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.7 percent to 738.81, also hitting a one-month closing high.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
