A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday following a recent rally that took it closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average, with investors cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day by the European Central Bank.

The Nikkei .N225 ticked down 0.2 percent to 9,088 from Wednesday's two-month closing high, while the broader Topix index .TOPX also shed 0.2 percent to 777.30.