Nikkei edges higher; eyes on China trade data

A man is reflected on an electronic monitor displaying share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the market.

“Today’s move is largely a reaction after sharp fall yesterday. I don’t see much upside from here and if things turn worse, we could see the Nikkei falling again,” said a trader at a Japanese brokerage firm.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.7 percent to 8,961.30, having recouped about half of its 1.4 percent losses on Monday, its biggest daily fall since June 8. The broader Topix index .TOPX gained 0.7 percent to 769.39.

Energy shares led the gains, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s oil and coal firms subindex .IPETE.T the best performer with gains of 3.4 percent.

The sharp gain in the sector came after more than six months of underperformance, with the ratio of subindex against the Topix hitting two-year low on Monday.

The Nikkei’s rebound reduced the risk of it breaking below a key trend-line support that connects the intraday lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850 on Tuesday. Investors remain wary ahead of Chinese trade data due later in the day that may presage a global slowdown

“I tend to think the Nikkei is likely to consolidate around here. Still, the global economy is clearly deteriorating and there are worries whether China can gain momentum without fiscal stimulus. I‘m hoping that U.S. and Japanese economy will muddle through but I have to say I‘m not fully convinced,” said Hisashi Kuroda, general manager of equity investment at Meiji Yasuda Asset.

Bucking the overall trend, Nikon (7731.T) dropped 5.7 percent after Intel Corp INTC.0 said it would buy a 15 percent stake in ASML (ASML.O), a competitor that etches circuits onto silicon wafers and is experimenting with extreme ultraviolet tech (EUV), an area where Nikon has made little progress.