A woman carrying an umbrella passes an electronic board displaying a rise in Japan's Nikkei share average (top C), along with other global market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped at Wednesday’s open after more revenue warnings from U.S. companies, including engine maker Cummins Inc, (CMI.N) weighed on sentiment already hit by weak global economic data.

The Nikkei .N225 opened down 0.4 percent at 8,823.25 while the broader Topix index .TOPX dropped 0.4 percent to 755.70.