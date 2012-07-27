Nikkei gains 1.4 percent as ECB comments spark short-covering

A man looks at an electronic board displaying share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank’s chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as resuming its bond buying, at its policy meeting next Thursday.

“As Draghi was brandishing the ECB’s bazooka, short-sellers will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next week,” said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP Paribas.

The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,561.71 .N225, though it faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609. The broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 725.61 .TOPX.

Buying was led by speculators’ short-covering, rather than fresh activity by investors. Traders said many investors will wait to see whether the ECB -- and the U.S. Federal Reserve -- take action next week before they start buying.

The Fed will hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some market players expecting further quantitative easing.

As unwinding of existing positions dominated the trading, the best performers were battered sectors such as steelmakers and shippers, which have been hit by worries about slowdown in China as well.

Shippers rose .ISHIP.T 3.8 percent while steelmakers surged 5.4 percent .ISTEL.T, led by JFE Holdings (5411.T) with a gain of 10.0 percent.

Still, steelmakers remained down 13.1 percent since the end of June, compared with the Nikkei’s 4.9 percent fall this month.

The jump by JFE, Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, came in spite of its posting a full-year earnings outlook on Thursday that was below analysts’ forecasts. Traders say the market, moved on Friday mainly by Draghi’s comments, was already braced for weak earning guidance.

Nissan (7201.T), which reported a drop in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, rose 3.0 percent.

“In sum, earnings are coming in pretty bad. But that’s what the market has been already expecting,” said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Automakers were also helped by easing worries about the yen’s strength after Draghi’s comments put a brake on risk averse moves.

Honda (7267.T) rose 3.7 percent while Toyota moved up 2.4 percent (7203.T).

Canon (7751.T) gained 1.5 percent -- in line with the overall market -- after falling 7.8 percent on Thursday as its quarterly earnings showed damage from the European debt crisis.

The euro’s fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen earlier this week has been hurting exporters with high exposure to Europe, such as Canon.

“Draghi’s comments show that European policymakers will take action when markets are crying for it. If the ECB resumes bond buying, shares could recover further,” said SMBC Nikko’s Sakagami.

Still market players are not convinced how long the rebound in the Nikkei and global share prices can continue.

“After short-covering is over, the market will be in limbo, looking at whether the Fed will start another quantitative easing, whether there will be more policy steps to deal with the debt crisis,” said BNP Paribas’ Okazawa.