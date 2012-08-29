Nikkei seen edging up on strong U.S. figures

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average is seen rising on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data boosted sentiment and as investors wait to see if U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hints at further stimulus in a key speech.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 to 9,100 on Thursday, although trade was expected to remain thin as investors are unwilling to make big changes to their position before Bernanke’s speech on Friday.

“The two factors underpinning the market are strong U.S. data and expectations of further easing, which has driven the U.S. market to highs not seen since the Lehman shock,” said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

The S&P 500 is trading at near four-year highs, nudged up overnight after data showed pending home sales rose 2.4 percent in July, a larger gain than expected.

“It will be worth watching today for whether yesterday’s switch in focus from domestically oriented stocks to exporters and cyclicals will continue,” Doshida added.

Japanese exporters could be unpopular if Bernanke suggests the Fed will introduce a fresh round of bond purchases, since it would weaken the dollar and thereby strengthen the yen, eroding revenues for exporters garnered abroad.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,065, down 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,080.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,069.81 on Wednesday, stepping clear of its 14-day moving average at 9,056.00.

Investors have pushed the benchmark index up 8.4 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25, largely on expectations that the European Central Bank will act soon to bring down Spain and Italy’s high borrowing costs.

That boost has left the Nikkei 7.3 percent up on the year.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- NISSIN ELECTRIC CO LTD (6641.T)

Nissin Electric, a power capacitor maker, cut its net profit forecast for the financial year ending March 2013 to 4.4 billion yen ($56 million) from 5 billion yen on Tuesday to reflect a loss made in the first quarter by one of its Chinese subsidiaries.

-TOHO CO LTD (8142.T)

Food retailer Toho has cut its operating profit outlook for the year ending January 2013 by 19 percent to 2.6 billion yen ($33 million) and its net profit to 1.2 billion yen from 1.4 billion yen, saying the cost of refurbishing stores and rising costs for raw products would eat into profits. [ID:nXB16XN8UH] ($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen)