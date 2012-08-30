Nikkei seen weakening as easing expectations fade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares are likely to fall on Friday as investors wind back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will announce further stimulus measures to support the global economy.

With the market also nervous about a slowdown in China that is hitting resource-related stocks, market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,850 to 9,000, after falling below 9,000 to a two-week low on Thursday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,915, down 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,970.

“Whether or not the Nikkei can stay above its 25-day moving average around 8,916 will define the mood for next week, but that depends to a large extent on whether Chinese stocks fall again today,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

Stocks with large exposure to China have been hit by concern about a slowdown in the country as the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC plumbs a 3-1/2 year low, while shippers and iron and steel companies have been dealt a double blow by a weaker outlook for the sectors.

Kanayama said “window dressing,” a strategy to sell stocks with large losses and buy those with a strong performance to improve the appearance of portfolios, would not lend much support to the market on Friday.

“Very few people expect Bernanke to push forward with further easing now, so there’s not much to be positive above today,” he said.

Bernanke has used an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the previous two years to signal the direction of monetary policy, raising expectations he may hint at a fresh round of Fed bond purchases.

Compounded by expectations the European Central Bank would act to bring down soaring borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, those hopes have driven the Nikkei up 7.9 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25.

That has left the benchmark up 3.3 percent on the month and on track for its best August performance since 2006. But fading expectations of imminent stimulus due to recent strong U.S. data weighed on the Nikkei on Thursday, pushing it down to 8,983.78, its lowest close since August 15.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- SHARP CORP (6753.T)

Sharp and Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW) may spend over $1 billion to boost capacity at the world’s most advanced LCD panel factory in western Japan, part of an effort to rescue the Japanese firm in which Hon Hai may take a 9.9 percent stake.

-NIPPON STEEL CORP (5401.T), SUMITOMO METAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5405.T

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries both widened their net loss forecasts for the six months ending September 30 ahead of a merger that will create the world’s second-biggest steelmaker, reflecting a strong yen and strong competition in the sector.

Nippon Steel said it was likely to make a net loss of 155 billion yen ($2 billion), compared to a previous forecast of 85 billion yen, while Sumitomo Metal Industries revised its forecast to 128 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a previous figure of just 8 billion yen.

($1 = 78.5500 Japanese yen)