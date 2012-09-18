Nikkei seen rising as BOJ watched for possible easing

Visitors look at a monitor displaying market indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average was expected to climb on Wednesday amid rising speculation that the Bank of Japan could ease or hint at easing at a policy meeting that ends later in the day and after anti-Japan protests in China were not as violent as some had feared.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd’s (9201.T) public re-listing is expected to drum up strong demand, with the grey market price at 4,150 yen, approximately 10 percent above its initial public offering price.

The IPO is the second-biggest in the world this year after social network Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) $16 billion offering, and will raise 663 billion yen ($8.4 billion).

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,105 to 9,250 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,105, up 0.4 percent from the close in Osaka.

Foreign brokerages put in an unusually large net buy order of 11.3 million shares for Japanese stocks before the start of trade.

Anti-Japan protests in China over a territorial dispute helped push the Nikkei 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday.

“Since the situation neither improved nor worsened yesterday it’s likely some people will be buying back shares that were heavily sold off yesterday on a worst-case scenario,” said Masayuki Doshida, senior market researcher at Rakuten Securities.

The market could also be buoyed by a softer yen, which prevented a sharper fall on Tuesday, although the currency’s movements will likely depend on whether the Bank of Japan decides to ease further.

“I think there’s about a 60 percent chance of the BOJ easing,” said Doshida. “The European Central Bank’s decision to buy sovereign bonds and the U.S. Federal Reserve introducing QE3 has put pressure on the bank to follow suit to avoid the yen strengthening.”

However, Doshida also said that the BOJ may decide to hold fire this time, as it waits for the outcome of its “tankan” survey of corporate sentiment at the end of the month.