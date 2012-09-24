FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits one-week closing low, exporters hurt by firmer yen
#Business News
September 24, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei hits one-week closing low, exporters hurt by firmer yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past an electronic board displaying market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Monday as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure from the territorial dispute between Japan and China.

Concerns about global growth weighed on the market even though major central banks have launched stimulus measures to bolster their economies. Some analysts now worry that the new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve suggests that the U.S. economy is in worse shape than many had feared.

The Nikkei .N225 eased 0.5 percent to 9,069.29, supported by its 200-day moving average at 9,016.86, while the Nikkei China 50 .NCHN, made up of Japanese firms with heavy exposure to the world's second largest economy, shed 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix .TOPX index slipped 0.4 percent to 753.68.

Reporting by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
