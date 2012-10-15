FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Nikkei seen rising at open after Citigroup earnings impress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average was expected to jump at Tuesday’s open after U.S. stocks got a lift from stronger-than-expected results at Citigroup Inc (C.N), but was unlikely to hold onto big gains amid uncertainty ahead of Japan’s earnings season.

Market players said the cash Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Tuesday, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,645, up 0.6 percent from the Osaka close.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday from the previous week’s losses after Citigroup’s results and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations. But investors are concerned about the upcoming Japanese earnings season as sales in China, the country’s biggest export market, are hit by a slowing economy and anti-Japan sentiment.

“U.S. and European stocks saw gains yesterday because both were looking oversold after last week,” said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The Topix index has also started to seem reasonable, but investors are unlikely to go all-out on buying before companies post their profits and forecasts,” he said.

Many companies on the broad Topix index .TOPX are now trading below book value, with an average price-to-book ratio of 0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, compared with the S&P 500's ratio of 2.2.

However, estimates from Thomson Reuters Starmine show expectations for an average negative earnings surprise from Topix companies of 1.4 percent for 2012, while an average 0.1 percent positive surprise is expected for S&P 500 stocks.

Out of the 8 percent of companies on the S&P that have reported results so far, 58 percent have topped expectations.

The Nikkei lifted off a two-month low on Monday, rising 0.5 percent to 8,577.93 after Chinese data prompted hopes that policy could be eased further to shore up growth in Japan’s biggest export market.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
