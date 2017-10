TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average hit a seven-month closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by sharp gains in Chinese equities after comments by Communist Party chief raised hopes of economic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.4 percent higher at 9,468.84 points in a choppy session, after trading in a range of 9,376.97 to 9,515.86.

The broader Topix .TOPX index was flat at 781.86.