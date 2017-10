A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average inched higher on Monday as gains in Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T) and chip tester maker Advantest Corp (6857.T) offset profit-taking on exporters after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.1 percent higher at 9,533.75 points, after trading as high as 9,584.46, its best level since late April.

The broader Topix .TOPX index eased 0.2 percent to 788.48.