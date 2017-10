A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Monday helped by encouraging U.S. economic data, while a weakening yen lifted exporters.

The Nikkei .N225 added 0.3 percent to 10,720.86, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.6 percent to 894.03.