Men walk past logos at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged downwards at Tuesday’s open as investors awaited the appointment of a new Bank of Japan governor and eyed risks in the euro zone.

The Nikkei .N225 lost 0.5 percent to 11,344.62, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.4 percent to 958.98.