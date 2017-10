Nikkei sets new multi-year closing high, aided by hopes for weak yen

A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a fresh, near five-year high on Thursday, but the mood was tempered by sharp losses for Canon Inc (7751.T) and Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.OS as they failed to meet investors’ expectations of strong earnings guidance.

The Nikkei .N225 closed 0.6 percent higher at 13,926.08 after trading as high as 13,974.26, its highest level since June 2008, as hopes for a weaker yen buoyed some exporters' shares.

The broader Topix .TOPX index gained 0.7 percent to 1,172.78.