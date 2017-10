A man stands next to an electronic stock quotation board as cherry blossoms are in full bloom outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei stock average dipped in early trade on Tuesday, although it is heading for its best April performance in 20 years after the Bank of Japan stunned financial markets earlier this month with sweeping stimulus measures.

The Nikkei .N225 eased 0.2 percent to 13,863.18, while the broader Topix .TOPX index gained 0.3 percent to 1,165.01.