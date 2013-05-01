FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls, hurt by Tokyo Electron after disappointing guidance
May 1, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls, hurt by Tokyo Electron after disappointing guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Wednesday, after posting its best April performance in 20 years, hurt by disappointing earnings guidance from semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T).

The Nikkei .N225 eased 0.5 percent to 13,792.29 after rallying 11.8 percent last month, marking its best April performance since 1993 and a ninth straight month of gains -- its long such winning streak since May 2005 to January 2006.

The broader Topix .TOPX index fell 0.6 percent to 1,158.45.

Tokyo Electron was the top-weighted loser in the Nikkei, down 4.5 percent.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

