Nikkei climbs 1.6 percent to five-and-a-half-year high on BOJ optimism, Sony surges
#Business News
May 22, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei climbs 1.6 percent to five-and-a-half-year high on BOJ optimism, Sony surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at a stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei average climbed 1.6 percent to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, spurred on by the Bank of Japan’s optimism about the economic outlook, while Sony Corp surged on reports it may consider a proposal to spin off its entertainment assets.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept policy steady as widely expected, and upgraded its assessment of the economy, saying it “has started picking up,” as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s program of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus has boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 added 246.24 points to 15,627.26, the highest closing level since December 2007. It rose as high as 15,706.63 earlier, also the best mark since the same time. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.4 percent to 1,276.03.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
