Nikkei sheds 1.2 percent to break below 14,000, sentiment still fragile

A woman smiles as she walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of Japanese market indices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average dropped below 14,000 on Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment remained fragile after last week’s turbulent trade raised doubt about the sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year high.

The Nikkei .N225 shed 1.2 percent to 13,960.08, breaking below 13,990, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to October 2008.

The broader Topix .TOPX index fell 0.8 percent to 1,145.46.