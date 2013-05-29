Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after U.S. stocks drop, yen firms

Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average may fall below 14,000 on Thursday with a drop in U.S. stocks and a stronger yen expected to hurt sentiment, while caution over the recent volatility in the Japanese market is keeping investors risk-averse.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 is likely to trade between 13,950 and 14,250 on Thursday, market players said, after ending up 0.1 percent at 14,326.46 in volatile trade on Wednesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,985, down 1.5 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,200.

Analysts said exporters were likely to face selling pressure after the dollar dropped as low as 100.71 on Wednesday, not far from a two-week low of 100.68 yen set on Friday. It last traded at 101.12 yen .JPY=.

They added that investors were increasingly becoming risk averse after last Thursday’s 7.3 percent slide, which was the Nikkei’s biggest one-day percentage drop since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“Volatility will likely persist for another few weeks until June 14, when June Nikkei futures and options settle,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell as dividend stocks dropped after U.S. Treasury bond yields hit their highest in more than a year on fears that the Federal Reserve might soon begin scaling back its massive stimulus program.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309.T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan’s fifth-largest banking group, said on Wednesday that it would raise 93.8 billion yen ($916.5 million) by selling existing treasury stock to overseas investors.